AP Top Political News at 11:08 p.m. EDT

What insurrection? Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6
Biden, GOP senators upbeat, plan more infrastructure talks
Conservatives seize on gas crunch to blame Biden, stir base
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Biden to meet DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push
Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use
Marine Corps officer arrested for assault in Jan. 6 riot
Judge refuses to free Capitol riot suspect linked to militia
US vows to stand by ally Australia against China
Democrats search for a strategy to combat GOP voting laws
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.