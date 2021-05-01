CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:09 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

More perilous phase ahead for Biden after his 1st 100 days

Charged in Jan. 6 riot? Yes, but prison may be another story

How the Gaetz probe grew from sex trafficking to medical pot

GOP seeks to convince vaccine skeptics within its own ranks

Biden to veer from Trump, Obama policies in taking on NKorea

California Democrats sharpen messaging against Newsom recall

Texas voters head back to polls after congressman’s death

Momentum grows for closing gaps in US vaccine requirements

Progress noted at diplomats’ talks on Iran nuclear deal

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

NSF’s unique R&D effort aims to solve societal challenges

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

After Fort Hood review, Army adding civilian leadership to criminal investigations

VA employees worry new diversity and inclusion efforts won't reach local facilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up