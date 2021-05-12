AP Top Political News at 10:57 p.m. EDT

GOP purged Cheney for ‘unity,’ but Trump bent on retribution
GOP dumps defiant Trump critic Cheney from top House post
Biden courts Hill leaders, but GOP won’t budge on big deal
Takeaways: Partisan discord instead of Jan. 6 answers
Deal reached for ex-White House counsel McGahn’s testimony
Biden team moves swiftly to tackle pipeline political peril
Biden signs order to beef up federal cyber defenses
Officials give Congress few answers on Afghanistan pullout
Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions
Revamped EPA website shows increased climate change risks
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.