AP Top Political News at 10:57 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

GOP purged Cheney for ‘unity,’ but Trump bent on retribution

GOP dumps defiant Trump critic Cheney from top House post

Biden courts Hill leaders, but GOP won’t budge on big deal

Takeaways: Partisan discord instead of Jan. 6 answers

Deal reached for ex-White House counsel McGahn’s testimony

Biden team moves swiftly to tackle pipeline political peril

Biden signs order to beef up federal cyber defenses

Officials give Congress few answers on Afghanistan pullout

Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions

Revamped EPA website shows increased climate change risks

