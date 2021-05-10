CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
AP Top Political News at 11:35 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return

US restores transgender health protections denied by Trump

McCarthy sets Wednesday vote on Liz Cheney leadership ouster

Watchdog says Capitol Police deficient at monitoring threats

Political newcomer Youngkin wins Virginia GOP governor race

Inside Arizona’s election audit, GOP fraud fantasies live on

AP-NORC poll: Biden approval buoyed by his pandemic response

New White House panel aims to separate science, politics

Retired Army colonel announces run against Liz Cheney

Pentagon reconsidering huge JEDI cloud-computing contract

