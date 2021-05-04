AP Top Political News at 11:34 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Cheney could be ‘toast’ in fight with Trump over GOP future Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by…

Cheney could be ‘toast’ in fight with Trump over GOP future Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4 Despite business warnings, GOP moves ahead with voting bills Campaign stunt, ads bring California recall into new phase Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo US report: Taliban will likely curtail Afghan women’s rights AP source: Sheldon Silver released from prison on furlough How companies rip off poor employees — and get away with it Wage theft: His paycheck bounced. It got worse from there. Republicans ask why White House removed climate scientist Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.