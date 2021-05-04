CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:34 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cheney could be ‘toast’ in fight with Trump over GOP future

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

Despite business warnings, GOP moves ahead with voting bills

Campaign stunt, ads bring California recall into new phase

Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo

US report: Taliban will likely curtail Afghan women’s rights

AP source: Sheldon Silver released from prison on furlough

How companies rip off poor employees — and get away with it

Wage theft: His paycheck bounced. It got worse from there.

Republicans ask why White House removed climate scientist

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Federal retirement still up over 2020, processing times remain lengthy

DoD strengthens its emphasis on data, gives CDO new responsibilities

More schools will offer continuing education to federal employees at lower price

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up