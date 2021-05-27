AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

GOP poised to block bipartisan probe of Jan. 6 insurrection Social spending, business tax hike drive $6T Biden budget Ex-Speaker…

GOP poised to block bipartisan probe of Jan. 6 insurrection

Social spending, business tax hike drive $6T Biden budget

Ex-Speaker Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump, ‘2nd-rate imitations’

Senate eyes R&D bill to counter China, bolster manufacturing

US tells Russia it won’t rejoin Open Skies arms control pact

Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing

AP sources: Staffing hampered response to prison suicide

AP source: Biden ending Trump OK for US oil company in Syria

EPA restoring state and tribal power to protect waterways

AP FACT CHECK: Biden is off on his vaccine claims

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.