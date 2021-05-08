AP Top Political News at 9:29 p.m. EDT

Stefanik’s political evolution mirrors story of today’s GOP
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
With civil rights charges, Justice Dept. signals priorities
Election officials face fines, charges in GOP voting laws
Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer
In a small New Hampshire town, the 2020 election still rages
Prospects dim for passage of LGBTQ rights bill in Senate
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
GOP delegates in Virginia to choose nominee for governor
Biden move to share vaccine designed to spread US influence
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.