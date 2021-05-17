CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
AP Top Political News at 10:13 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden raises cease-fire, civilian toll in call to Netanyahu

Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge

Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges

Bidens paid 25.9% rate and earned $607,336, tax returns show

Lawyer: US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner

Biden plan would pick winners, losers in move to green jobs

AP source: NTSB chairman to step down at end of June

Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

EXPLAINER: The Supreme Court takes a major abortion case

High court won’t make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

