AP Top Political News at 10:13 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden raises cease-fire, civilian toll in call to Netanyahu Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge Gaetz associate…

Biden raises cease-fire, civilian toll in call to Netanyahu Supreme Court to take up major abortion rights challenge Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges Bidens paid 25.9% rate and earned $607,336, tax returns show Lawyer: US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner Biden plan would pick winners, losers in move to green jobs AP source: NTSB chairman to step down at end of June Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses EXPLAINER: The Supreme Court takes a major abortion case High court won’t make unanimous jury requirement retroactive Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.