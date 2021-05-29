CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Free beer, other incentives for 'vaccine sprint' | Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Libraries reopening | Region's vaccine progress
AP Top Political News at 9:04 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

Defense for some Capitol rioters: election misinformation

GOP blocks Capitol riot probe, displaying loyalty to Trump

Texas GOP puts final touches on sweeping voting restrictions

WH legislative team pursues ‘politics is personal’ strategy

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism

Advocates in US push new efforts to bring back deportees

Biden’s $6T budget: Social spending, taxes on business

Biden budget highlights: Lots of spending, taxing the rich

Pressure for Senate rules change after GOP blocks 1/6 probe

Breyer ‘basically optimistic’ about US despite polarization

