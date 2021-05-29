AP Top Political News at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Defense for some Capitol rioters: election misinformation
GOP blocks Capitol riot probe, displaying loyalty to Trump
Texas GOP puts final touches on sweeping voting restrictions
WH legislative team pursues ‘politics is personal’ strategy
State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism
Advocates in US push new efforts to bring back deportees
Biden’s $6T budget: Social spending, taxes on business
Biden budget highlights: Lots of spending, taxing the rich
Pressure for Senate rules change after GOP blocks 1/6 probe
Breyer ‘basically optimistic’ about US despite polarization
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.