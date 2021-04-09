The week in bankruptcies: 6 entities in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the week that ended April 2, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded six business filings, including three with total debts above $1 million. Year to date through April 2, the court recorded 27 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 23% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Stanton View Development LLC filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection March 23, 2021, in the District of Maryland.

The debtor listed an address of c/o Alan D. Levenstein Esquire RA 7850 Walker Dr. #160, Greenbelt, and is represented in court by attorney…