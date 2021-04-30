The week in bankruptcies: 2 entities in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the week that ended April 23, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings. Year to date through April 23, the court recorded 32 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 11% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Healthy Magic LLC filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection April 15 in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The debtor listed an address of 1100 S. Hayes St., #5, in Arlington, and is represented in court by attorney Robert J. Harris. Healthy Magic LLC listed assets ranging from $0 to $50,000 and debts…