The week in bankruptcies: 2 entities in Greater Washington

Washington Business Journal

April 16, 2021, 10:00 AM

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the week that ended April 9, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings. Year to date through April 9, the court recorded 29 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 17% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Erta Ale Enterprises LLC filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection March 31 in the District of Maryland.

The debtor listed an address of 11303 Amherst Ave., #2, in Silver Spring, and is represented in court by attorney Harris S. Ammerman. Erta Ale Enterprises LLC listed assets up to $13,215 and debts up…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

