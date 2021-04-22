CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » The D.C. area's richest…

The D.C. area’s richest ZIP codes have changed — here’s how much

Washington Business Journal

April 22, 2021, 8:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The richest ZIP codes in Greater Washington include some of the same places every year — so how much do they really change?

Quite a bit, actually.

We took a look at the current 10 wealthiest ZIPs in the region and compared what they look like now — in terms of income, population, age and racial demographics — with what they were like in 2010, using Census data. (Spoiler alert: All of these places have gotten richer, and some considerably more than others.)

1.22066 Great Falls

Median household income 2019: $228,067
Median household income 2010: $191,408
Population 2019: 17,767
Population 2010: 18,099

This scenic suburb in Fairfax County had one of the smallest growths in income, just under 20%. Its population dropped slightly and mostly got older, with the median age rising from about 45 to 49. In terms of racial diversity, this area has gotten about 12% less white over those years, thanks to its growing Asian population.

2.20816 Bethesda

Median household income 2019:…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

Bill to strengthen IG independence seeks to correct ‘unconscionable’ long-term vacancies

Here’s what 3 USPS nominees face if confirmed to serve on agency board

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up