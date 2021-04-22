The D.C. area’s richest ZIP codes have changed — here’s how much

The richest ZIP codes in Greater Washington include some of the same places every year — so how much do…

The richest ZIP codes in Greater Washington include some of the same places every year — so how much do they really change?

Quite a bit, actually.

We took a look at the current 10 wealthiest ZIPs in the region and compared what they look like now — in terms of income, population, age and racial demographics — with what they were like in 2010, using Census data. (Spoiler alert: All of these places have gotten richer, and some considerably more than others.)

1.22066 Great Falls

Median household income 2019: $228,067

Median household income 2010: $191,408

Population 2019: 17,767

Population 2010: 18,099

This scenic suburb in Fairfax County had one of the smallest growths in income, just under 20%. Its population dropped slightly and mostly got older, with the median age rising from about 45 to 49. In terms of racial diversity, this area has gotten about 12% less white over those years, thanks to its growing Asian population.

2.20816 Bethesda

Median household income 2019:…