Premios BAFTA 2021: Mira la lista completa de ganadores

(CNN) — Los premios de cine BAFTA, seleccionados por miembros de la Academia Británica de Cine y Televisión, se entregaron este fin de semana.

(CNN) — Los premios de cine BAFTA, seleccionados por miembros de la Academia Británica de Cine y Televisión, se entregaron este fin de semana.

El drama «Nomadland» lideró entre las películas con cuatro victorias, incluido el premio a mejor película.

Mira a continuación una lista completa de nominados con los ganadores indicados en negrilla.

Mejor película

«The Father»

«The Mauritanian»

«Nomadland» * GANADORA

«Promising Young Woman»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor película británica

«Calm With Horses»

«The Dig»

«The Father»

«His House»

«Limbo»

«The Mauritanian»

«Mogul Mowgli»

«Promising Young Woman»* GANADORA

«Rocks»

«Saint Maud»

Mejor director

Thomas Vinterberg («Another Round»)

Shannon Murphy («Babyteeth»)

Lee Isaac Chung ( «Minari»)

Chloé Zhao («Nomadland») * GANADORA

Jasmila Žbanić («Quo Vadis, Aida?»)

Sarah Gavron («Rocks»)

Guión original

«Another Round»

«Mank»

«Promising Young Woman» * GANADOR

«Rocks»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Guión adaptado<

Moira Buffini («The Dig»)

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller («The Father») * GANADOR

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven («The Mauritanian»)

Chloé Zhao («Nomadland»)

Ramin Bahrani («The White Tiger»)

Actriz principal

Bukky Bakray («Rocks»)

Radha Blank («The Forty-Year-Old Version»)

Frances McDormand («Nomadland») * GANADORA

Vanessa Kirby («Pieces of a Woman»)

Wunmi Mosaku («His House»)

Alfre Woodard («Clemency»)

Mejor actor principal

Riz Ahmed («Sound of Metal»)

Chadwick Boseman («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»)

Adarsh Gourav («The White Tiger»)

Anthony Hopkins («The Father») * GANADOR

Mads Mikkelsen («Another Round»)

Tahar Rahim («The Mauritanian»)

Actriz de reparto

Niamh Algar («Calm With Horses»)

Kosar Ali («Rocks»)

Maria Bakalova («Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»)

Dominique Fishback («Judas and the Black Messiah»)

Ashley Madekwe («County Lines»)

Yuh-Jung Youn («Minari») * GANADORA

Actor de reparto

Daniel Kaluuya («Judas and the Black Messiah») * GANADOR

Barry Keoghan («Calm With Horses»)

Alan Kim («Minari»)

Leslie Odom Jr. («One Night In Miami …»)

Clarke Peters («Da 5 Bloods»)

Paul Raci («Sound of Metal»)

Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico

Remi Weekes («His House») * GANADOR

Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai («Limbo»)

Jack Sidey («Moffie»)

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson («Rocks»)

Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman («Saint Maud»)

Mejor película no en idioma inglés

Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen («Another Round») * GANADORA

Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov («Dear Comrades!»)

Ladj Ly («Les Misérables»)

Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh ( «Minari»)

Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich («Quo Vadis, Aida?»)

Mejor documental

Alexander Nanau («Collective»)

Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey («David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet»)

Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen («The Dissident»)

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster («My Octopus Teacher») * GANADOR

Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes («The social Dilemma»)

Película animada

Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae («Onward»)

Pete Docter, Dana Murray («Soul») * GANADORA

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young («Wolfwalkers»)

Partitura original

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross («Mank»)

Emile Mosseri («Minari»)

James Newton Howard ( «News of the World»)

Anthony Willis («Prominsg Young Woman»)

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross («Soul») * GANADOR

Casting

Shahe es Baig («Calm with Horses»)

Alexa L. Fogel («Judas and the Black Messiah»)

Julia Kim («Minari»)

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu («Prominsg Young Woman»)

Lucy Pardee («Rocks») * GANADORA

Cinematografía

Sean Bobbitt («Judas and the Black Messiah»)

Erik Messerschmidt («Mank»)

Alwin H. Küchler («The Mauritanian»)

Dariusz Wolski («News of the World»)

Joshua James Richards («Nomadland») * GANADOR

Edición

Yorgos Lamprinos («The Father»)

Chloé Zhao («Nomadland»)

Frédéric Thoraval («Prominsg Young Woman»)

Mikkel EG Nielsen («Sound of Metal») * GANADOR

lan Baumgarten («The Trial of the Chicago 7»)

Diseño de producción

Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald («The Dig»)

Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone («The Father»)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale («Mank») * GANADOR

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan («News of the World»)

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer («Rebecca»)

Diseño de vestuario

Michael O’Connor («Ammonite»)

Alice Babidge («The Dig»)

Alexandra Byrne («Emma»)

Ann Roth («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom») * GANADORA

Trish Summerville («Mank»)

Maquillaje y peinado

Jenny Shircore («The Dig»)

Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle («Hillbilly Elegy»)

Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio López -Rivera, Mia Neal («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom») * GANADORA

Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams («Mank»)

Mark Coulier («Pinocchio»)

Sonido

Nominados TBC («Greyhound»)

Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney («News of the World»)

Sergio Díaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder («Nomadland»)

Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker («Soul»)

Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc («Sound of Metal») * GANADOR

Efectos visuales especiales

Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt («Greyhound»)

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins («The Midnight Sky»)

Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury («Mulan»)

Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher («The One and Only Ivan»)

Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley («Tenet») * GANADOR

Corto de animación británico

Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe («The Fire Next Time»)

Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf («The Owl and the Pussycat») * GANADOR

Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein («The Song of a Lost Boy»)

Cortometraje británico

Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman («Eyelash»)

Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies («Lizard»)

John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja («Lucky Break»)

Ghada Eldemellawy («Miss Curvy»)

Farah Nabulsi («The Present») * GANADOR

Premio a la estrella emergente

Bukky Bakray * GANADORA

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dìrísù