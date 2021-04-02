My Story: Nicole Lynn Lewis

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that made them who…

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that made them who they are, in their own candid words, from the challenges of confronting stereotypes to the glory in overcoming them. Amid calls for racial justice, we can only make real change with greater awareness and understanding — and the ability to learn from each other’s experiences.

I’ve always wanted to be a mother. From the time I started playing with dolls and My Little Pony figurines, I was meticulously caring for them and tucking them into shoebox beds at night. I envisioned motherhood would come when I was much older, alongside a caring husband, strategically placed somewhere in a successful career as a singer or corporate executive.

It turns out, I would become a mother much earlier than I thought. I was a senior in high school and 17 years old when I stared at a positive pregnancy test and a stack of college acceptance letters. Motherhood…