ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are nearing adjournment from its 90-day session that focused largely on COVID-19 recovery, expansive police reforms and longstanding economic and health disparities exposed by the pandemic. With top-priority legislation on economic relief and police reform already passed earlier in the session, lawmakers approved a measure to implement sports betting. Maryland voters approved sports betting in November with 67% support. Sports wagering could begin as soon as the fall. Gov. Larry Hogan highlighted bipartisan agreement on pandemic relief earlier in the session. Hogan, a Republican, also underscored bipartisan agreement on how the state will allocate $3.9 billion in federal pandemic relief.

