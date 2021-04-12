CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » Maryland session nears end…

Maryland session nears end after focus on pandemic, policing

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are nearing adjournment from its 90-day session that focused largely on COVID-19 recovery, expansive police reforms and longstanding economic and health disparities exposed by the pandemic. With top-priority legislation on economic relief and police reform already passed earlier in the session, lawmakers approved a measure to implement sports betting. Maryland voters approved sports betting in November with 67% support. Sports wagering could begin as soon as the fall. Gov. Larry Hogan highlighted bipartisan agreement on pandemic relief earlier in the session. Hogan, a Republican, also underscored bipartisan agreement on how the state will allocate $3.9 billion in federal pandemic relief.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Biden calls on Congress to restore capacity, reinvest in civilian agencies with 2022 budget

Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as some service member families go hungry

GSA, DHS making big push to address shortcomings in contractor assessments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up