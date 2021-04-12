Latest Washington DC news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

CAPITOL BREACH-SECURITY What’s next as Congress ramps up investigations of Jan. 6 WASHINGTON (AP) — More than three months after…

What’s next as Congress ramps up investigations of Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than three months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, Congress is still trying to figure out how to move forward and prevent future attacks. A top priority for lawmakers is deciding what to do with the tall black fence that has surrounded the Capitol since Jan. 6. Another focus is the Capitol Police, who were badly outnumbered that day. The House Administration Committee, which oversees the Capitol Police, is holding a hearing Thursday to examine an internal agency report looking at the mistakes that were made. A separate panel is investigating the insurrection and questioning law enforcement leaders about how to move forward.

‘Skilled predator’ FBI boss harassed 8 women, watchdog finds

NEW YORK (AP) — The former top FBI agent in Albany, New York, was a “skilled predator” who harassed eight women in one of the bureau’s most egregious known sexual misconduct cases. That’s according to a federal report obtained by The Associated Press detailing allegations that James Hendricks made unwelcome advances, touched women inappropriately and asked at least one to have sex in a conference room. Hendricks retired last year and did not respond to requests for comment. He was among several senior FBI officials highlighted in an AP investigation last year that found a pattern of supervisors avoiding discipline in sexual misconduct cases.

‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use. The document is a timeline, and was obtained by The Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. It adds another layer of understanding about the state of fear and panic while the insurrection played out. And it lays bare the inaction by then-President Donald Trump and how that void contributed to a slowed response by the military and law enforcement. The timeline shows that the intelligence missteps, tactical errors and bureaucratic delays were eclipsed by the government’s failure to comprehend the scale and intensity of a violent uprising by its own citizens.

Reagan’s would-be assassin to pursue unconditional release

Lawyers for the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan say he plans to ask a federal court to allow him to live without conditions in the Virginia home he’s currently residing in with his mother and brother. John Hinckley’s lawyers stated in a court filing Thursday that he wants to schedule a hearing for unconditional release. Experts who’ve assessed Hinckley say he poses little risk to himself or others. The filing doesn’t indicate exactly what unconditional release would mean for Hinckley. The 65-year-old has been living under increasingly fewer restrictions in a gated community in Williamsburg. Hinckley was 25 when he shot and wounded Reagan in 1981.

