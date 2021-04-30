Balanced Fund 16125.93 – .44 + .05 + 6.73 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2399.48 + .45 + .11 – 2.79 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16125.93 – .44 + .05 + 6.73

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2399.48 + .45 + .11 – 2.79

Emerging Markets 465.05 – 1.41 – .76 + 5.67

Equity Income Fund 16131.72 – .76 + .20 + 12.67

GNMA 786.13 + .05 – .08 – .25

General Municipal Debt 1513.45 – .13 + 1.23

Gold Fund 385.38 – 1.51 – 4.38 – 5.92

High Current Yield 2522.90 – .11 + .07 + 2.46

High Yield Municipal 722.01 – .02 – .07 + 2.70

International Fund 2432.00 – .91 – .66 + 7.32

Science and Technology Fund 5303.89 – .99 – .74 + 9.84

Short Investment Grade 390.55 + .04 + .06 + .30

Short Municipal 193.14 – .02 – .07 + .19

US Government 718.57 – .32 – .62 – 3.20

