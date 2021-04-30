CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16125.93 – .44 + .05 + 6.73

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2399.48 + .45 + .11 – 2.79

Emerging Markets 465.05 – 1.41 – .76 + 5.67

Equity Income Fund 16131.72 – .76 + .20 + 12.67

GNMA 786.13 + .05 – .08 – .25

General Municipal Debt 1513.45 – .13 + 1.23

Gold Fund 385.38 – 1.51 – 4.38 – 5.92

High Current Yield 2522.90 – .11 + .07 + 2.46

High Yield Municipal 722.01 – .02 – .07 + 2.70

International Fund 2432.00 – .91 – .66 + 7.32

Science and Technology Fund 5303.89 – .99 – .74 + 9.84

Short Investment Grade 390.55 + .04 + .06 + .30

Short Municipal 193.14 – .02 – .07 + .19

US Government 718.57 – .32 – .62 – 3.20

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

VA employees worry new diversity and inclusion efforts won't reach local facilities

Space Force lays out plan to become military's first 'digital service'

May We Say Thank You 2021

HHS CIO to retire at end of May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up