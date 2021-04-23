Balanced Fund 16429.17 + .70 + .07 + 8.74 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2403.86 – .51 – .35 – 2.61 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16429.17 + .70 + .07 + 8.74

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2403.86 – .51 – .35 – 2.61

Emerging Markets 465.40 + 1.63 + .76 + 5.75

Equity Income Fund 16051.86 + .85 + .14 + 12.11

GNMA 787.40 – .09 + .04 – .09

General Municipal Debt 1515.37 + .03 + .12 + 1.36

Gold Fund 389.21 – .43 + .18 – 4.98

High Current Yield 2522.65 + .11 – .02 + 2.45

High Yield Municipal 724.38 – .02 + .08 + 3.03

International Fund 2480.28 + 1.15 + .18 + 9.45

Science and Technology Fund 5409.66 + 2.20 – .43 + 12.03

Short Investment Grade 388.74 – .07 – .03 – .17

Short Municipal 193.06 – .02 – .02 + .14

US Government 725.22 – .27 – .01 – 2.31

