Balanced Fund 16365.72 – .32 + .68 + 8.32 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2406.09 – .26 + .35 – 2.52 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16365.72 – .32 + .68 + 8.32

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2406.09 – .26 + .35 – 2.52

Emerging Markets 460.20 – .36 + 1.74 + 4.57

Equity Income Fund 15952.90 – .48 + .76 + 11.42

GNMA 786.68 – .05 + .07 – .18

General Municipal Debt 1513.86 + .02 + .52 + 1.26

Gold Fund 386.42 – .54 + 5.10 – 5.66

High Current Yield 2520.58 – .10 + .18 + 2.36

High Yield Municipal 723.13 – .10 + .47 + 2.86

International Fund 2465.57 – .42 + 1.65 + 8.80

Science and Technology Fund 5346.21 – 1.60 – .79 + 10.72

Short Investment Grade 389.06 + .05 + .11 – .08

Short Municipal 193.08 + .11 + .15

US Government – 1.14

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.