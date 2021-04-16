Balanced Fund 16434.16 + .29 + 1.04 + 8.77 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2407.31 – .53 + .39 – 2.47 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16434.16 + .29 + 1.04 + 8.77

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2407.31 – .53 + .39 – 2.47

Emerging Markets 463.04 + .69 + 1.51 + 5.22

Equity Income Fund 16034.60 + .59 + 1.36 + 11.99

GNMA 786.76 – .06 + .07 – .17

General Municipal Debt 1513.39 + .02 + .52 + 1.23

Gold Fund 387.93 + .99 + 3.35 – 5.29

High Current Yield 2520.90 – .04 + .15 + 2.38

High Yield Municipal 723.34 – .01 + .53 + 2.89

International Fund 2473.32 + .51 + 1.51 + 9.14

Science and Technology Fund 5480.00 + .49 + 1.47 + 13.49

Short Investment Grade 388.77 – .04 + .04 – .16

Short Municipal 193.04 – .02 + .11 + .13

US Government 733.89 + 1.01 + 1.54 – 1.14

