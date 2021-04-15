Balanced Fund 16393.32 + .72 + 1.06 + 8.50
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2415.33 + .50 + .61 – 2.15
Emerging Markets 460.09 + .65 – .11 + 4.55
Equity Income Fund 15934.68 + .63 + 1.27 + 11.29
GNMA 787.04 – .01 + .09 – .14
General Municipal Debt 1513.04 + .20 + .53 + 1.20
Gold Fund 385.85 + 3.74 + 3.10 – 5.80
High Current Yield 2520.89 + .18 + .09 + 2.38
High Yield Municipal 722.43 + .10 + .45 + 2.76
International Fund 2460.31 + .60 + .89 + 8.57
Science and Technology Fund 5485.41 + 2.10 + 1.89 + 13.60
Short Investment Grade 388.87 + .03 + .05 – .13
Short Municipal 193.03 + .01 + .10 + .12
US Government 732.69 + 1.23 + 1.25 – 1.30
