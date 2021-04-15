CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Do vaccinated people need masks? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 6:47 PM

Balanced Fund 16393.32 + .72 + 1.06 + 8.50

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2415.33 + .50 + .61 – 2.15

Emerging Markets 460.09 + .65 – .11 + 4.55

Equity Income Fund 15934.68 + .63 + 1.27 + 11.29

GNMA 787.04 – .01 + .09 – .14

General Municipal Debt 1513.04 + .20 + .53 + 1.20

Gold Fund 385.85 + 3.74 + 3.10 – 5.80

High Current Yield 2520.89 + .18 + .09 + 2.38

High Yield Municipal 722.43 + .10 + .45 + 2.76

International Fund 2460.31 + .60 + .89 + 8.57

Science and Technology Fund 5485.41 + 2.10 + 1.89 + 13.60

Short Investment Grade 388.87 + .03 + .05 – .13

Short Municipal 193.03 + .01 + .10 + .12

US Government 732.69 + 1.23 + 1.25 – 1.30

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

