The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 6:43 PM

Balanced Fund 16234.38 + .08 + 1.10 + 7.45

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2397.89 – .11 + .23 – 2.85

Emerging Markets 457.24 – .73 – .27 + 3.90

Equity Income Fund 15814.94 + .51 + 1.32 + 10.46

GNMA 785.76 – .08 – .04 – .30

General Municipal Debt 1505.54 + .03 + .51 + .70

Gold Fund 375.37 + .29 + 3.83 – 8.36

High Current Yield 2515.67 – .12 + .47 + 2.16

High Yield Municipal 718.66 – .07 + .47 + 2.22

International Fund 2437.63 – .04 + 1.33 + 7.57

Science and Technology Fund 5373.74 – .19 + 2.29 + 11.29

Short Investment Grade 388.51 – .04 + .04 – .23

Short Municipal 192.80 – .02 + .07 + .01

US Government 719.90 – .51 – .43 – 3.02

