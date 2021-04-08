Balanced Fund 16211.16 + .29 + 1.81 + 7.30
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2414.36 + .83 + 1.62 – 2.18
Emerging Markets 461.62 + 1.14 + 2.19 + 4.89
Equity Income Fund 15741.36 + .11 + 1.57 + 9.94
GNMA 786.70 + .08 + .20 – .18
General Municipal Debt 1504.81 + .23 + .55 + .65
Gold Fund 375.51 + 2.69 + 7.61 – 8.33
High Current Yield 2517.61 + .11 + .76 + 2.24
High Yield Municipal 718.85 + .22 + .60 + 2.25
International Fund 2436.82 + .76 + 2.63 + 7.53
Science and Technology Fund 5397.12 + 1.64 + 5.24 + 11.77
Short Investment Grade 388.59 + .01 + .11 – .21
Short Municipal 192.84 + .03 + .10 + .03
US Government 722.73 + .10 + .40 – 2.64
-0-
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.