The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 6:46 PM

Balanced Fund 16211.16 + .29 + 1.81 + 7.30

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2414.36 + .83 + 1.62 – 2.18

Emerging Markets 461.62 + 1.14 + 2.19 + 4.89

Equity Income Fund 15741.36 + .11 + 1.57 + 9.94

GNMA 786.70 + .08 + .20 – .18

General Municipal Debt 1504.81 + .23 + .55 + .65

Gold Fund 375.51 + 2.69 + 7.61 – 8.33

High Current Yield 2517.61 + .11 + .76 + 2.24

High Yield Municipal 718.85 + .22 + .60 + 2.25

International Fund 2436.82 + .76 + 2.63 + 7.53

Science and Technology Fund 5397.12 + 1.64 + 5.24 + 11.77

Short Investment Grade 388.59 + .01 + .11 – .21

Short Municipal 192.84 + .03 + .10 + .03

US Government 722.73 + .10 + .40 – 2.64

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

