Balanced Fund 16181.71 + .11 + 1.75 + 7.10

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2407.03 + .75 + 1.58 – 2.48

Emerging Markets 462.86 + .43 + 3.12 + 5.18

Equity Income Fund 15694.57 – .36 + .80 + 9.61

GNMA 786.53 + .05 + .24 – .20

General Municipal Debt 1499.49 + .06 + .14 + .30

Gold Fund 370.84 + 2.13 + 4.91 – 9.47

High Current Yield 2512.20 + .14 + .77 + 2.02

High Yield Municipal 716.00 + .05 + .19 + 1.84

International Fund 2427.94 – .01 + 2.17 + 7.14

Science and Technology Fund 5364.17 + .62 + 6.56 + 11.09

Short Investment Grade 388.42 + .05 + .07 – .25

Short Municipal 192.69 + .01 – .05

US Government 723.57 + .31 + .46 – 2.53

