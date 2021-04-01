CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 6:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16220.99 + 1.87 + 2.63 + 7.36

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2407.29 + 1.32 + 1.11 – 2.47

Emerging Markets 458.85 + 1.58 + 3.73 + 4.26

Equity Income Fund 15621.39 + .80 + 1.83 + 9.10

GNMA 785.93 + .10 + .03 – .28

General Municipal Debt 1497.94 + .09 + .17 + .19

Gold Fund 361.51 + 3.60 + 3.80 – 11.75

High Current Yield 2506.94 + .34 + .69 + 1.81

High Yield Municipal 715.00 + .06 + .20 + 1.70

International Fund 2403.20 + 1.21 + 2.10 + 6.05

Science and Technology Fund 5272.10 + 2.80 + 6.03 + 9.18

Short Investment Grade 388.60 + .11 + .11 – .20

Short Municipal 192.64 – .01 – .08

US Government 729.24

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

CISA gives agencies 90 days to further harden networks against Microsoft email threat

What's next for DoD collaboration in the cloud

‘It’s going to touch everything.’ Energy Department weaves AI into mission-critical work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up