Explore the 2021 Best STEM High Schools

Top 25 STEM high schools

Occupations in science, technology, engineering and math are expected to grow 8% by 2029, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job security coupled with above-average median salaries make STEM a sought-after career path. To prepare teens for careers in these fields, the 2021 Best High Schools for STEM ranking points students and their families to the top public high schools in the U.S., using an index based on student participation in and performance on Advanced Placement science and math tests.

25. Payton College Preparatory High School

Location: Chicago

STEM Index: 88.6

2021 Best High Schools rank: 4

24. Acton-Boxborough Regional High

Location: Acton, Massachusetts

STEM Index: 88.6

2021 Best High Schools rank: 426

23. Saratoga High

Location: Saratoga, California

STEM Index: 89.0

2021 Best High Schools rank: 166

22. Academy for Science and Design (ASD)

Location: Nashua, New Hampshire

STEM Index: 89.3

2021 Best High Schools rank: 143

21. Cupertino High

Location: Cupertino, California

STEM Index: 89.4

2021 Best High Schools rank: 292

20. BASIS Tucson North

Location: Tucson, Arizona

STEM Index: 89.6

2021 Best High Schools rank: 47

19. Lynbrook High

Location: San Jose, California

STEM Index: 89.6

2021 Best High Schools rank: 131

18. BASIS Phoenix

Location: Phoenix

STEM Index: 89.7

2021 Best High Schools rank: 52

17. Queens High School for the Sciences at York College

Location: Jamaica, New York

STEM Index: 89.9

2021 Best High Schools rank: 30

16. Monta Vista High School

Location: Cupertino, California

STEM Index: 90.0

2021 Best High Schools rank: 140

15. Whitney High School

Location: Cerritos, California

STEM Index: 90.7

2021 Best High Schools rank: 25

14. Bergen County Academies

Location: Hackensack, New Jersey

STEM Index: 92.5

2021 Best High Schools rank: 54

13. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology

Location: Lawrenceville, Georgia

STEM Index: 93.7

2021 Best High Schools rank: 9

12. DeBakey High School for Health Professions

Location: Houston

STEM Index: 93.9

2021 Best High Schools rank: 46

11. BASIS Oro Valley

Location: Oro Valley, Arizona

STEM Index: 94.4

2021 Best High Schools rank: 23

10. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)

Location: Dallas

STEM Index: 95.0

2021 Best High Schools rank: 13

9. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies

Location: Edison, New Jersey

STEM Index: 95.2

2021 Best High Schools rank: 27

8. BASIS Peoria

Location: Peoria, Arizona

STEM Index: 96.1

2021 Best High Schools rank: 33

7. BASIS Scottsdale

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

STEM Index: 96.6

2021 Best High Schools rank: 38

6. The Davidson Academy of Nevada

Location: Reno, Nevada

STEM Index: 96.9

2021 Best High Schools rank: 3

5. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

STEM Index: 97.0

2021 Best High Schools rank: 1

4. BASIS Chandler

Location: Chandler, Arizona

STEM Index: 97.2

2021 Best High Schools rank: 8

3. Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM)

Location: Dallas

STEM Index: 97.6

2021 Best High Schools rank: 39

2. The Early College at Guilford

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

STEM Index: 98.1

2021 Best High Schools rank: 20

1. High Technology High School

Location: Lincroft, New Jersey

STEM Index: 100.0

2020 Best High Schools rank: 53

Discover more about the Best High Schools.

Families can explore the overall 2021 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings. Connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook, or tweet @USNewsEducation using the hashtag #BestHighSchools to share your thoughts on the rankings.

