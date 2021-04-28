Explore the 2021 Best STEM High Schools

Top 25 STEM high schools
Occupations in science, technology, engineering and math are expected to grow 8% by 2029, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job security coupled with above-average median salaries make STEM a sought-after career path. To prepare teens for careers in these fields, the 2021 Best High Schools for STEM ranking points students and their families to the top public high schools in the U.S., using an index based on student participation in and performance on Advanced Placement science and math tests.
25. Payton College Preparatory High School
Location: Chicago
STEM Index: 88.6
2021 Best High Schools rank: 4
24. Acton-Boxborough Regional High
Location: Acton, Massachusetts
STEM Index: 88.6
2021 Best High Schools rank: 426
23. Saratoga High
Location: Saratoga, California
STEM Index: 89.0
2021 Best High Schools rank: 166
22. Academy for Science and Design (ASD)
Location: Nashua, New Hampshire
STEM Index: 89.3
2021 Best High Schools rank: 143
21. Cupertino High
Location: Cupertino, California
STEM Index: 89.4
2021 Best High Schools rank: 292
20. BASIS Tucson North
Location: Tucson, Arizona
STEM Index: 89.6
2021 Best High Schools rank: 47
19. Lynbrook High
Location: San Jose, California
STEM Index: 89.6
2021 Best High Schools rank: 131
18. BASIS Phoenix
Location: Phoenix
STEM Index: 89.7
2021 Best High Schools rank: 52
17. Queens High School for the Sciences at York College
Location: Jamaica, New York
STEM Index: 89.9
2021 Best High Schools rank: 30
16. Monta Vista High School
Location: Cupertino, California
STEM Index: 90.0
2021 Best High Schools rank: 140
15. Whitney High School
Location: Cerritos, California
STEM Index: 90.7
2021 Best High Schools rank: 25
14. Bergen County Academies
Location: Hackensack, New Jersey
STEM Index: 92.5
2021 Best High Schools rank: 54
13. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
Location: Lawrenceville, Georgia
STEM Index: 93.7
2021 Best High Schools rank: 9
12. DeBakey High School for Health Professions
Location: Houston
STEM Index: 93.9
2021 Best High Schools rank: 46
11. BASIS Oro Valley
Location: Oro Valley, Arizona
STEM Index: 94.4
2021 Best High Schools rank: 23
10. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)
Location: Dallas
STEM Index: 95.0
2021 Best High Schools rank: 13
9. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies
Location: Edison, New Jersey
STEM Index: 95.2
2021 Best High Schools rank: 27
8. BASIS Peoria
Location: Peoria, Arizona
STEM Index: 96.1
2021 Best High Schools rank: 33
7. BASIS Scottsdale
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
STEM Index: 96.6
2021 Best High Schools rank: 38
6. The Davidson Academy of Nevada
Location: Reno, Nevada
STEM Index: 96.9
2021 Best High Schools rank: 3
5. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Location: Alexandria, Virginia
STEM Index: 97.0
2021 Best High Schools rank: 1
4. BASIS Chandler
Location: Chandler, Arizona
STEM Index: 97.2
2021 Best High Schools rank: 8
3. Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM)
Location: Dallas
STEM Index: 97.6
2021 Best High Schools rank: 39
2. The Early College at Guilford
Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
STEM Index: 98.1
2021 Best High Schools rank: 20
1. High Technology High School
Location: Lincroft, New Jersey
STEM Index: 100.0
2020 Best High Schools rank: 53
Families can explore the overall 2021 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings.
