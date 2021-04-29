Best Remote Working Jobs

Best jobs to work remotely The COVID-19 pandemic has opened the door to remote work for people throughout the country,…

Best jobs to work remotely

The COVID-19 pandemic has opened the door to remote work for people throughout the country, and it could permanently change how some employees do their jobs. More than 20% of workers could continue to work partially or fully from home after the pandemic is over and be as effective as if they were in the office, according to an analysis from the McKinsey Global Institute.

Occupations held by highly skilled and highly educated workers seem to be the best jobs for remote work. We’ve compiled a list of 20 occupations, drawn from the U.S. News Best Jobs of 2021 ranking, that may let you work from home or on the road. While you’ll need at least a four-year degree for these positions, they all come with strong income potential and had low unemployment rates in the pre-pandemic job market.

Keep reading to see the occupations that may have the best potential for good remote working jobs. All data comes from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Software Developer

Median Salary: $107,510

Education Required: Bachelor’s Degree

Software developers have one of the best jobs in the nation regardless of whether they work remotely or in an office, according to the Best Jobs of 2021 ranking. The occupation came in second on this year’s overall list and took the top spot among the Best Technology Jobs. That’s thanks to its strong job growth, high median salary and traditionally low unemployment rate. It is also an excellent choice for remote work since software developers can do their jobs almost anywhere so long as they have access to a computer.

These professionals create programs for both computer systems and applications. As people rely more heavily on their computers, smartphones and tablets for both personal and business uses, software developers are expected to continue to be in high demand in the years to come.

Learn more about software developers.

Statistician

Median Salary: $91,160

Education Required: Master’s Degree

Statisticians may work in health care, government, research or higher education. They compile and analyze data, something that can be done at home or in an office. The BLS notes it’s a career that’s expected to see strong growth in the years to come as businesses and organizations rely heavily on data to inform their decisions.

Although some entry-level statisticians have bachelor’s degrees, a master’s degree is the standard level of education in this field. Beyond a strong background in math, these workers need excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Learn more about statisticians.

Speech-Language Pathologist

Median Salary: $79,120

Education Required: Master’s Degree

Even prior to the pandemic, speech-language pathologists had a job that often took them outside the office. They may have visited homes, schools, nursing homes or other facilities to assess and treat communication disorders. As many schools transitioned to online learning, some speech therapists have adapted their treatment plans to meet with clients virtually.

The job market for speech-language pathologists is expected to be excellent in the years to come, and this occupation also ranks highly for providing a positive work-life balance. Professionals in the field need a master’s degree, and most states require licensure as well.

Learn more about speech-language pathologists.

Data Scientist

Median Salary: $94,280

Education Required: Bachelor’s Degree

Data scientists have a job that didn’t even exist a generation ago. It wasn’t until the start of the 21st century that data science was recognized as a distinct field, and it would take another decade — with the launch of smartphones and mobile technology — for businesses to embrace the need for data scientists.

Today, these tech professionals are responsible for gathering and analyzing large sums of data for businesses, researchers, the government and other entities. Since data can often be accessed from the cloud, data scientists are prime candidates for remote work.

Learn more about data scientists.

IT Manager

Median Salary: $146,360

Education Required: Bachelor’s Degree

Also known as computer and information systems managers, these professionals develop and implement technology plans for various organizations. Businesses, nonprofits and government agencies are among those who rely on IT managers to ensure their computer systems are adequate and appropriate for their needs.

Given the availability of remote project management tools such as Trello, Asana and Basecamp, even management-level jobs can be done outside the office. Not only can IT managers work from home, but they may also oversee a team of remote workers.

Learn more about IT managers.

Information Security Analyst

Median Salary: $99,730

Education Required: Bachelor’s Degree

Businesses and organizations rely on information security analysts to keep their data safe. These workers install security software, monitor for data breaches and make recommendations to improve system security.

As cybercriminals become more sophisticated and concerns about data privacy grow, information security analysts are expected to be in high demand in the years to come. While some of these workers may be part of an on-site IT department, others may find flexible positions that allow them to monitor computer systems from home.

Learn more about information security analysts.

Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselor

Median Salary: $46,240

Education Required: Bachelor’s Degree

Telehealth services, which allow patients to meet with health care professionals virtually, have become more mainstream since the pandemic began. As more people embrace the possibility of receiving care via video calls, substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors could see their opportunities for remote work expand.

Educational requirements for this job can vary depending by state and employer. However, a bachelor’s degree is standard in this field. Counselors who want to work in private practice need to be licensed, and states usually require applicants have a master’s degree as well as a minimum number of supervised clinical hours.

Learn more about substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors.

Financial Manager

Median Salary: $129,890

Education Required: Bachelor’s Degree

Financial managers have one of the best business jobs where you can work remotely. These professionals are paid well to ensure companies remain financially healthy. They monitor financial data, create reports and make recommendations to an organization’s executive team.

While financial managers may need to meet with team members, that can be accomplished remotely nowadays. Plus, there is no need to be in an office to complete many of the other tasks associated with this job.

Learn more about financial managers.

Occupational Therapist

Median Salary: $84,950

Education Required: Master’s Degree

Occupational therapists help people regain the ability to do everyday activities after an injury or illness. They can also be instrumental in helping those with disabilities live more independently.

Although occupational therapy is often hands-on, some of these health care professionals have begun working with clients virtually during the pandemic. Even pre-pandemic, this was an occupation that was largely done outside an office, with occupational therapists working in homes and care facilities.

Learn more about occupational therapists.

Marriage and Family Therapist

Median Salary: $49,610

Education Required: Master’s Degree

As families grapple with the stress of the pandemic, marriage and family therapists have seen demand for their services increase. In fact, government data shows virtually no unemployment in the field. That means marriage and family therapists can take advantage of an excellent job market right now.

Although in-person counseling has long been the norm when it comes to working out differences between family members, many therapists have offered virtual sessions during the pandemic. Going forward, some therapists may continue to work remotely to meet the needs of busy clients.

Learn more about marriage and family therapists.

Financial Advisor

Median Salary: $87,850

Education Required: Bachelor’s Degree

From managing retirement funds to recommending stock purchases, financial advisors have a job that can be done from virtually anywhere. They are responsible for helping clients create financial security, and they may work independently or as part of a larger firm. Some advisors work with clients from across the country using phone calls and video chats.

A bachelor’s degree is the standard education for financial advisors, and the occupation boasts near-zero unemployment. Although it can be a higher-stress occupation, it comes with good opportunities for advancement.

Learn more about financial advisors.

Psychiatrist

Median Salary: $208,000

Education Required: Doctorate Degree

Psychiatrists are physicians who specialize in mental health. They are highly trained and must complete medical school and a residency program before receiving a license to work independently. While it can take years to become a psychiatrist, these professionals are well-compensated for their expertise.

Like other health care professionals, psychiatrists may provide their services via telehealth. Evaluations and psychotherapy can be completed remotely thanks to advances in technology, giving this job added flexibility.

Learn more about psychiatrists.

Operations Research Analyst

Median Salary: $84,810

Education Required: Bachelor’s Degree

Organizations call in operations research analysts to help them address problems and work more efficiently. To do their job, analysts need to gather information, interview key staff members and present recommendations. However, with today’s technology, much of that can be done remotely.

A bachelor’s degree is the standard education for operations research analysts, although some employers may be seeking workers with advanced degrees or work experience. This occupation has low unemployment and rates above average for upward mobility.

Learn more about operations research analysts.

Marketing Manager

Median Salary: $136,850

Education Required: Bachelor’s Degree

Marketing managers have another business job that can be completed at home with the use of project management tools and applications. They may oversee a department or team to analyze customer needs and competitor offers in order to craft an effective marketing program.

This occupation is evolving as more people turn to digital media instead of traditional printed material to get their news and plan their shopping. The BLS notes that job prospects in the years to come may be best for those who are comfortable with internet-based marketing tools.

Learn more about marketing managers.

Genetic Counselor

Median Salary: $81,880

Education Required: Master’s Degree

Genetic counselors work with individuals and families to identity risk factors for inherited conditions. They may review a family’s medical history, provide consultation reports to physicians and recommend certain testing. It’s a job that requires a master’s degree and board certification.

Since genetic counselors don’t conduct medical exams or tests themselves, their work can be completed remotely. They can review information at their home and meet with clients virtually. This makes the occupation a good choice for those who want flexibility and a positive work-life balance.

Learn more about genetic counselors.

Lawyer

Median Salary: $122,960

Education Required: Doctorate Degree

From court hearings held via Zoom to phone conferences with clients, attorneys were able to continue to do most of their work remotely during the pandemic. While some lawyers will need to return to courthouses, professionals specializing in areas such as tax, intellectual property and securities may find there’s no need to go back to the office after the pandemic is over.

Lawyers enjoy a low unemployment rate and generous salaries, although their jobs can also come with high stress. To work in this occupation, you’ll need to earn a Juris Doctor degree from an accredited law school and pass a bar exam for the state in which you want to practice.

Learn more about lawyers.

Interpreter and Translator

Median Salary: $51,830

Education Required: Bachelor’s Degree

Both interpreters and translators convey communications from one language to another. Interpreters specialize in the spoken word while translators work with written texts. Some interpreters use American Sign Language to share spoken information with those who are deaf.

Interpreters working remotely may participate in video calls or traditional conference calls. Translators often work alone and can complete their work at home. While a bachelor’s degree is typical for those working in the field, the most important qualification for these jobs is fluency in two or more languages.

Learn more about interpreters and translators.

Computer Systems Analyst

Median Salary: $90,920

Education Required: Bachelor’s Degree

Technology is a prime field for remote jobs, and computer systems analysts are no exception. These professionals design computer systems for clients, suggest upgrades and oversee their implementation. In many cases, this can be done partially or fully from home.

In addition to being one of the best jobs to work remotely, computer systems analysts have a top technology and top STEM occupation. The job gets good marks for flexibility, work-life balance and stress.

Learn more about computer systems analysts.

Mathematician

Median Salary: $105,030

Education Required: Master’s Degree

Mathematicians have jobs similar to statisticians in that they spend their days working with numbers. They may develop and use mathematical formulas to solve real-world problems for the government and businesses or work on more theoretical concepts at colleges and universities.

Four in 10 mathematicians work for the federal government, according to the BLS. Others find jobs in higher education or at research or management firms. Depending on their position, they may work as part of a team of scientists and engineers.

Learn more about mathematicians.

Compliance Officer

Median Salary: $69,050

Education Required: Bachelor’s Degree

Businesses rely on compliance officers to ensure they are meeting government regulations and internal policies. Although especially important in the finance industry, compliance officers can be found in many sectors, including health care, energy and telecommunications.

Duties for compliance officers can vary, and workers usually have to be well-versed in the industry of their employer. A bachelor’s degree is the standard education for this occupation, which has near-zero unemployment and above-average opportunities for advancement and promotions.

Learn more about compliance officers.

20 jobs where you can work remotely:

— Software Developer.

— Statistician.

— Speech-Language Pathologist.

— Data Scientist.

— IT Manager.

— Information Security Analyst.

— Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselor.

— Financial Manager.

— Occupational Therapist.

— Marriage and Family Therapist.

— Financial Advisor.

— Psychiatrist.

— Operations Research Analyst.

— Marketing Manager.

— Genetic Counselor.

— Lawyer.

— Interpreter and Translator.

— Computer Systems Analyst.

— Mathematician.

— Compliance Officer.

More from U.S. News

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K or More

20 Best Jobs You’ve Never Heard Of

25 Best Jobs for High School Graduates

Best Remote Working Jobs originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/29/21: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.