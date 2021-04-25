AP Top Political News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

More action, less talk, distinguish Biden’s 100-day sprint
Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic
FDA to scrutinize unproven cancer drugs after 10-year gap
Sen. Johnson may offer insight into GOP’s 2022 positioning
Young adults’ relocations are reshaping political geography
Chocolate chip diplomacy: Biden courts Congress with gusto
The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
From scarcity to abundance: US faces calls to share vaccines
Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide
Awaiting census count, California ponders slow growth future
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.