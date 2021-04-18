CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 5:41 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

New migrant facilities crop up to ease crowding, again

On foreign policy decisions, Biden faces drag of pragmatism

Republicans talk unity in Georgia but censure Kemp, others

US orders diplomats to leave Chad as rebels near capital

As voting fight moves westward, accusations of racism follow

As Biden improves with vets, Afghanistan plan a plus to some

SolarWinds hacking campaign puts Microsoft in the hot seat

