AP Top Political News at 11:28 p.m. EDT

‘Clear the Capitol,’ Pence pleaded, timeline of riot shows
In GOP strongholds, a big push on ‘culture war’ legislation
AP source: Electric vehicle battery firms settle trade spat
Ramsey Clark, attorney general under Johnson, dies at 93
US-Philippines officials discuss concerns over China’s ships
High court halts Calif. virus rules limiting home worship
Trump: The key to Republican success is more Trumpism
Trump addresses GOP as power to shape national debate wanes
Gaetz faces House ethics probe; federal investigation widens
Bowing to Trump? GOP brings leaders, donors to his backyard
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.