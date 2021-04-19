CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden pressed on emissions goal as climate summit nears

Georgia’s Abrams navigates voting law fight with eye on 2022

GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

New migrant facilities crop up to ease crowding, again

On foreign policy decisions, Biden faces drag of pragmatism

Republicans talk unity in Georgia but censure Kemp, others

US orders diplomats to leave Chad as rebels near capital

As voting fight moves westward, accusations of racism follow

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up