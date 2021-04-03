CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pressure mounts on corporations to denounce GOP voting bills

AP-NORC poll: Majority in US back easier voter registration

Few in GOP rush to defend Gaetz amid sex trafficking probe

Biden lifts Trump sanctions on international court officials

Big effort aims to elect candidates with science backgrounds

Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

The Latest: Flags at half-staff after Capitol officer killed

‘First step:’ US, Iran to begin indirect nuclear-limit talks

Biden’s ‘jobs Cabinet’ to sell infrastructure as GOP resists

Biden affirms support for Ukraine in first call to leader

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up