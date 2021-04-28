AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

Biden’s declaration: America’s democracy ‘is rising anew’
Analysis: Biden pitches big government as antidote to crises
AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Biden’s joint address to Congress
Biden speech takeaways: Government is good, and so are jobs
The Latest: In GOP response, Scott says US isn’t racist
‘Congress should act,’ Biden tells lawmakers near and far
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
SC Sen. Scott seeks to credit GOP for ‘joyful springtime’
US eyes major rollback in Iran sanctions to revive nuke deal
First lady holds virtual reception for guests not at speech
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.