AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden’s declaration: America’s democracy ‘is rising anew’

Analysis: Biden pitches big government as antidote to crises

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Biden’s joint address to Congress

Biden speech takeaways: Government is good, and so are jobs

The Latest: In GOP response, Scott says US isn’t racist

‘Congress should act,’ Biden tells lawmakers near and far

US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

SC Sen. Scott seeks to credit GOP for ‘joyful springtime’

US eyes major rollback in Iran sanctions to revive nuke deal

First lady holds virtual reception for guests not at speech

