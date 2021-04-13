CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC walk-in vaccine sites | Return to college plans | Region's vaccination numbers | All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 10:20 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden raises concerns with Putin about Ukraine confrontation

Biden works to balance civil rights and criminal justice

Florida GOP senators: Too soon to weigh in on Gaetz’s future

Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28

US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11

Kerry heads to China for climate talk between top 2 emitters

Biden eulogizes slain officer as Capitol Police mourn again

Biden says pause on J&J shots shows gov’t putting safety 1st

US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

Harris highlights pregnancy difficulties facing Black women

