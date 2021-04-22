CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 12:32 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021

Police chiefs hail Chauvin verdict as a key step to healing

DC statehood faces a crossroads with congressional vote

Relics seized from smugglers are returning to Afghanistan

US outlines possible sanctions relief for Iran in nuke talks

Officials: Biden preparing to recognize Armenian genocide

After Floyd, Congress ready to plunge into policing laws

Biden pushes for momentum as US returns to climate fight

In Biden climate show, watch for cajoling, conflict, pathos

House votes to curb power of presidency on travel bans

Leaders honor late Rep. Hastings as an outspoken fighter

Latest News

