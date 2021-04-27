AP Top Political News at 10:46 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Fear, lack of funding hurt census in Sun Belt, advocates say Biden to propose free preschool, as speech details emerge…

Fear, lack of funding hurt census in Sun Belt, advocates say Biden to propose free preschool, as speech details emerge 'Go get the shot': Biden highlights path back to normal What's behind the growth slump? Takeaways from census data US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency US lifts barriers to prescribing addiction treatment drug US 'Real ID' deadline is now May 2023 because of COVID-19 US to limit immigration arrests at courthouses under Biden