AP Top Political News at 10:46 p.m. EDT

Fear, lack of funding hurt census in Sun Belt, advocates say
Biden to propose free preschool, as speech details emerge
‘Go get the shot’: Biden highlights path back to normal
What’s behind the growth slump? Takeaways from census data
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave
Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia
Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency
US lifts barriers to prescribing addiction treatment drug
US ‘Real ID’ deadline is now May 2023 because of COVID-19
US to limit immigration arrests at courthouses under Biden
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.