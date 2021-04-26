CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC clarifies mask guidance | Montgomery Co. aims to speed up vaccinations | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 11:16 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

US marks slowest population growth since the Depression

Winners and losers from first release of 2020 census data

Justice Dept. opens police probe after Breonna Taylor death

US to share AstraZeneca shots with world after safety check

Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense

Homeland Security launches review of extremism within agency

Washington, DC, to loosen virus restrictions this weekend

President Biden’s first address to Congress is invite-only

Harris meets virtually with Guatemalan president

DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack

