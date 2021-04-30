CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Shot and a Beer | Metro to expand bus service | When Va. will lift restrictions | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden to veer from Trump, Obama policies in taking on NKorea

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

Pentagon chief calls for ‘new vision’ for American defense

Army disciplines 21 at Fort Hood in probe of soldier’s death

Biden helps his Amtrak family celebrate its 50th anniversary

Giuliani search warrant resolved Justice Department dispute

Manchin pans DC statehood bill in another break with Dems

Despite population increase, DC suspects a census undercount

Trump Interior secretary runs for new Montana US House seat

Bustos, who led Democrats’ campaign arm, won’t run again

