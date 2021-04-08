AP Top Political News at 10:13 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
April 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden seeks a new view of infrastructure, far beyond asphalt

Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits

Interior secretary steps into Utah public lands tug-of-war

Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors

Grim view of global future offered in intelligence report

Biden seems ready to extend US troop presence in Afghanistan

US hits state-owned Myanmar gem firm with coup sanctions

Northam endorses predecessor McAuliffe for Virginia governor

Georgia Lt. Gov. unlikely to run again after taking on Trump

Summoning seniors: Big new push to vaccinate older Americans

