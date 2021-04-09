AP Top Political News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Arlington woman gives back | Baltimore sees rise in cases | Rare to be infected after vaccination: CDC | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Gaetz faces House ethics probe; federal investigation widens

Bowing to Trump? GOP brings leaders, donors to his backyard

Biden’s ambitious expansion of long-term care sparks debate

Biden budget seeks more for schools, health care and housing

Positive atmosphere, little progress in Iran nuclear talks

Senate filibuster’s racist past fuels arguments for its end

Group to study more justices, term limits for Supreme Court

Policy changes help drive US migrant crossings to new highs

Gaetz vows to fight, tries to stay on offensive amid scandal

US unveils new rules for government contacts with Taiwan

