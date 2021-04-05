CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Corporations gave over $50M to voting restriction backers

Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade

Latest attack pushes US Capitol Police further toward crisis

New to DC, Buttigieg looks to build bridges with Biden plan

US shuts once-secret Guantanamo prison unit, moves prisoners

Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

Aiming big, Biden is looking to restore faith in government

Deadly breach could delay decisions about Capitol fencing

Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game

Pressure mounts on corporations to denounce GOP voting bills

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up