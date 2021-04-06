6 Conferences for Financial Advisors in 2021

Many in-person conferences and continuing education opportunities for financial advisors hit the pause button in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic…

Many in-person conferences and continuing education opportunities for financial advisors hit the pause button in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic swept the country.

From March through the end of last year, most events were either canceled, delayed or run on a virtual platform. But for those looking to press forward with their education and networking in 2021, here are several quality conferences for financial advisors and service professionals:

— The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) Conference

— FPA NorCal Conference

— AICPA & CIMA Engage 2021

— T3 Technology Tools for Today

— Schwab Impact

— #XYPNLive 2021

These conferences will take virtual, in-person or hybrid formats. Read on for more about each 2021 conference for planners, financial advisors, investors and others.

[SUBSCRIBE: Get the weekly U.S. News newsletter for financial advisors. ]

The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) Conference

Spring conference dates: May 5 to May 7

Location: virtual

Fall national conference dates: Oct. 13 to Oct. 16

Location: Boston (in person)

National conferences are held each spring and fall and attract more than 500 fee-only practitioners. NAPFA annual conferences typically include a well-attended exhibit hall featuring new business solutions and outstanding educational sessions. Thought-provoking content across several practice management areas provides solid educational opportunities for advisors. Top experts give talks on strategies for success in times of disruption. The event is a great opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and learn from leaders in the field.

Who it’s for: Financial advisors looking to expand their business and take a deeper dive into their education will find this conference valuable. NAPFA conferences have high-quality education programs and speakers. NAPFA sessions are approved for certified financial planner, or CFP, continuing education credits.

[Read: The Best Podcasts for Financial Advisors]

FPA NorCal Conference

Dates: June 1 to June 3

Location: virtual

Hosted by Financial Planning Association chapters in the San Francisco Bay area, the FPA NorCal Conference is normally held at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco every year. The 49th FPA NorCal Conference is going virtual for 2021. The conference is dedicated to the education, knowledge and growth of financial planners and is organized by a committee of financial planning professionals representing FPA chapters in San Francisco, the East Bay, Silicon Valley and Northern California. The conference offers valuable education and networking for its more than 700 attendees.

Who it’s for: Experienced financial advisors looking for high-quality and advanced financial planning content should attend. As an attendee, you have the opportunity in the two weeks after the conference to acquire more CFP continuing education credits by joining recorded on-demand speaker sessions.

AICPA & CIMA Engage 2021

Dates: June 8 and July 26 to July 29

Location: Las Vegas (in person and virtual)

Engage 2021 has developed a unique CPA Firm Management Association, or CPAFMA, Practice Management Conference with insights on how to plan for sustainable business development. Supported by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), this event has a wide variety of specialized programming to give you practical skills and access to a broader network. Attendees can choose from many topics of interest.

Who it’s for: Managing partners, sole practitioners, firm administrators, management and staff in the accounting and finance industry will benefit from attending.

[Read: Financial Advisor Q&A: The Foundation for Financial Planning.]

T3 Technology Tools for Today

Dates: Sept. 27 to Oct. 1

Location: Dallas area (in person)

The T3 Advisor Conference is a practice management and technology conference for independent and hybrid financial advisors. Produced by Joel Bruckenstein and friends on an annual basis, the event gives advisors timely information on how to build a more efficient and profitable business.

Who it’s for: The event is geared toward financial advisors and the financial services executives who support them. The conference typically covers everything from how custodians are keeping ahead of the technology curve to the latest in portfolio management and reporting solutions. The conference brings together vendors, industry leaders, financial advisors and students. It features new and upcoming technology solutions, plus current and emerging issues faced by financial advisors at firms of all sizes.

Schwab Impact

Dates: Oct. 19 to Oct. 20

Location: in person and virtual, with more details to be announced.

“It’s time to bring Impact back to you, and not just from your chair or sofa,” is the teaser for the upcoming conference. At the time of this writing, Schwab Impact is exploring ways to provide an experience virtually and in person. Key topics are cybersecurity, technology, team engagement and regulatory compliance, and maintaining a balance between firm operations and employee experience. Keynote and general sessions provide practical knowledge that can be applied quickly.

Who it’s for: The conference is focused on advisor services and education that are essential to the continued success of registered investment advisor, or RIA, firms. The conference educates professionals on Schwab’s platform and support services for advisory firms.

#XYPNLive 2021

Dates: Nov. 8 to Nov. 12

Location: Denver, with more details to be announced

#XYPNLive highlights emerging technologies to help financial advisors serve younger clients more efficiently. The conference is open to advisors of any age, as long as serving Generation X and millennial clients is a focus of their practice. #XYPNLive promotes a relaxed atmosphere, and attendees dress in more casual attire.

Who it’s for: Fee-for-service financial advisors and aspiring financial planners seeking one-on-one advice, targeted content sessions and community connections are the main audience.

More from U.S. News

6 Pros and Cons of Choosing a Fee-Only Financial Advisor

14 Things to Know Before Becoming a Financial Advisor

8 Ways Financial Advisors Connect With Millennial Investors

6 Conferences for Financial Advisors in 2021 originally appeared on usnews.com