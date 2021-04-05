5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

After President Joe Biden delivered on his pledge to provide 200 million vaccines to Americans in his first 100 days…

After President Joe Biden delivered on his pledge to provide 200 million vaccines to Americans in his first 100 days in office, the U.S. economy has started to look ahead to brighter days and the hopes of reopening in earnest as COVID-19 fades into the rearview.

If you’re a dividend stock investor, however, you probably should be looking beyond the short-term trends and into the long-term income potential of your stocks. After all, many companies pay dividends only once per quarter, and some only pay once or twice a year.

The following dividend stocks offer a solid mix of both reliability and income potential, along with a strong history of paydays that can give you confidence for many years to come — even if recent circumstances make them particularly attractive as we enter May and look to the opportunities of this summer. Here are five of the best dividend stocks to buy this month:

— Crestwood Equity Partners (ticker: CEQP)

— Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

— Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

— Rayonier (RYN)

— Vale S.A. (VALE)

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP)

Current yield: 8.31%

Crestwood merged with a company called Inergy several years ago to form the current entity, but chances are most investors haven’t heard of either company.

A roughly $2 billion “midstream” energy stock, Crestwood mainly serves the natural gas industry by processing, transporting and storing the fuel. It’s a humdrum business, but it’s also nicely insulated from volatility in energy markets as CEQP mainly takes a small toll from other energy companies using its infrastructure and doesn’t have to worry about short-term changes in demand or pricing.

The result is a reliable stream of cash used to fuel a generous dividend. The fact that shares have rallied more than 70% in 2021 versus just 13% or so for the S&P 500 year to date is the icing on the cake.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

Current yield: 3.65%

Real estate company Essential Properties owns and manages so-called “single tenant” properties in the U.S. This means it’s the landlord for freestanding drug stores, restaurants, car washes, convenience stores and all manner of other commercial real estate with one business instead of a multi-use setting like a mall or office building.

This approach has a bit more risk, as that one tenant going under could cause trouble — but considering EPRT finished 2020 with 99.7% of its nearly 1,200 properties leased, it doesn’t seem to be a problem.

As a real estate investment trust, or REIT, Essential Properties must distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. That’s a mandate for generous and consistent yields.

Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

Current yield: 3.18%

Insurance company Fidelity National is a $13 billion provider of mostly mortgage-related services.

Unlike business focused on home or business insurance, FNF instead relies on things like title insurance, escrow and mortgage transaction services. It also offers annuities and other life insurance-related products. Though not as large as the bigger names you may recognize from your home or auto policy, FNF does have a reliable business with its clients that feeds into a consistent stream of premiums that it uses to power distributions of 36 cents per share each quarter.

That not only makes for a solid yield on current prices, but it’s double the per-share rate the stock was paying at the end of 2016. This shows a long-term commitment to dividend growth that investors may find attractive.

Rayonier (RYN)

Current yield: 3%

Rayonier is another REIT with a mandate for big dividends. However, it’s not a conventional real estate firm in that Rayonier is actually a leading timberland owner and a provider of wood, pulp and related products around the world.

At the end of 2020, RYN owned or leased nearly 3 million acres of timberlands located in the South and Pacific Northwest regions of the U.S. as well as New Zealand. As the global economy recovers from the pandemic — and as demand has picked up for wood products like building materials — RYN has been able to capitalize with a nice gain of nearly 50% in the last 12 months to slightly outperform the S&P 500.

That said, as one of the largest timber firms on the planet, dividend investors should also be drawn to the consistent and sustainable payouts based on its massive holdings of forestland.

Vale S.A. (VALE)

Current yield: 5.84%

Brazil-based Vale produces and sells iron ore and other related raw materials used in steelmaking. It’s a $100 billion mining giant, so it also extracts “byproducts” from its massive operations that include copper, nickel, precious metals and more.

Since the business is linked to cyclical demand — as the business of iron and steel obviously does better when construction and industrial operations are humming along — Vale has managed to mount quite a rally in the last year or so as hopes of the end to pandemic-related economic disruptions have encouraged Wall Street. Shares are up 180% in the last 12 months. On top of that, the company has a generous dividend.

Keep in mind that this is calculated using only two payouts over the last year; unlike U.S. stocks, international companies like Vale often provide their distributions less frequently and payouts vary more in size from dividend to dividend. If you don’t mind this fluctuation from U.S. blue chips, Vale is certainly worth a look this month and beyond.

More from U.S. News

2021’s Dividend Aristocrats List: All 65 Stocks

9 Top Robinhood Stocks to Buy That Analysts Also Love

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in May originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/29/21: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.