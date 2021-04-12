12 Best Senior Dating Websites to Find Love in 2021

Regardless of where you live, you can connect online to find relationships with other seniors. “For anyone who hasn’t dated…

Regardless of where you live, you can connect online to find relationships with other seniors. “For anyone who hasn’t dated in a while, it is best for them to clearly decide what their dating goals are and do some research before jumping into online dating,” says Kevin Darné, author of “Online Dating: Avoid the Catfish!: How to Date Online Successfully.” You’ll also want to consider which senior dating websites to join. “These days there are a wide variety of niche online dating sites and apps in addition to the major well-known ones,” Darné says.

The best dating websites and apps for seniors are:

— Match.

— eHarmony.

— Senior Friends Date.

— So Syncd.

— Silver Singles.

— Singles50.

— EliteSingles.

— Zoosk.

— Christian Mingle.

— MatureDating.

— OurTime.

— SeniorMatch.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect from each dating site for older people in terms of cost, features for seniors and other perks.

Match

This site first launched in 1995 as a pioneer in the online dating industry. Today it has a presence in 24 countries and hosts sites in 15 different languages. The sheer number of Match memberships may help create more opportunities for dating. While Match is available for all adults, you can enter your age preference, along with other details, to get a list of people with whom you might want to start a relationship. You’ll also receive notifications about events in your region where you might be able to meet other people. The site is free, but to access additional features you’ll have to subscribe, which starts at $15.99 a month. Match is available on Google Play and the App Store.

eHarmony

Launched in 2000, this site has options specifically for those over age 50 who are looking to date. You can register for free by entering some personal data and uploading a picture. A compatibility matching system helps narrow the field to match you with a select group who might be right for you. If you would like additional features, such as direct messages, you can take out a subscription, which ranges from $35.90 to $65.90 a month. You can find eHarmony on Google Play and the App Store.

Senior Friends Date

Designed for seniors, this site asks you to register, complete a profile and then add several pictures. It works to match you with others who live near your location, so it’s easier to meet in person. There is also a free messaging service. There isn’t an app available for Senior Friends Date.

So Syncd

While the app is available for all adults, the system may appeal to seniors because it has a unique approach. All members take a Myers-Briggs personality test and are then matched with other compatible Myers-Briggs personality types. The basic features are free, but you’ll have to pay more for additional access. There is an app on both Google Play and the App Store.

Silver Singles

Since 2002, this site has been aimed at users who are over age 50. When you start, you’ll take a personality test that has a comprehensive list of questions that cover your interests, beliefs and preferences. The site has an automatic matchmaking process to connect you with others based on your answers. You can also include additional information like a bio and picture. A basic membership is free, but if you want a premium membership the cost starts at $24.95 a month. You can find Silver Singles on Google Play and the App Store.

Singles50

Catering to the senior audience, this site offers a scientific personality test to help you find a suitable match. You can register for free, but to access additional features will cost more, starting at $19.99 a month. Singles50 is available on both Google Play and the App Store.

EliteSingles

This recently launched site is designed for singles who are looking for lasting relationships, and has an over 50 dating platform. The site also accounts for other factors, including income, culture and values. After filling in personal information, you can specify the type of individuals with whom you would like to connect. The algorithm will work to align your tastes with others who have the same expectations. The site states that thousands of singles find love through EliteSingles every month. Subscription costs start at $31.95 a month. It is available on Google Play and the App Store.

Zoosk

This site may appeal to single seniors who want to reach out directly to others using the swipe function. Once you sign up, you will see screen shots of other Zoosk members. You’ll also see the people who viewed your profile and may be interested in you. The site will help match you up with others who might be compatible. For a subscription, the cost starts at $12.49 a month. Zoosk is available on Google Play and the App Store.

Christian Mingle

This site focuses on helping members to meet potential partners who share the same religious faith. After registering, you will be able to connect with over 15 million Christian singles. You can create a free profile. Premium plans start at $19.99 a month. An app is available at Google Play and the App Store. Parent company Spark Networks also has dating websites for other religious groups including Jdate, LDSSingles and Adventist Singles.

MatureDating

Designed for seniors, this site allows you to sign up and create a profile. After you’ve added several recent pictures, you can use the site’s features to find other singles. You can view pictures, participate in chat rooms and also arrange private chats. While the application is free, a full membership plan starts at $19.99 a month. MatureDating is available in the App Store.

OurTime

This site caters to those who are over 50 years old. After creating an account, you fill out a form with personal information. You can then look for someone who shares your interests. You’ll have the option of sending private messages to other users and meeting people in your area. It’s free to join, and a monthly subscription for additional features starts at $29.99. An app is available in Google Play or the App Store.

SeniorMatch

This site has been in the online dating space for more than 20 years and is designed for those who are over age 50. It does not allow members under age 40. SeniorMatch boasts more than 36,600 success stories. Members highlight interests such as traveling and adventure to find a connection with someone else. You can communicate in several ways, including sending a wink or commenting on someone’s picture. You can also search for others by name and age. You may add ideas for first dates which others can see. The site is free, but to have premium access you’ll need to become a premium member, which starts at $15.95 a month. The app is available in Google Play and the App Store.

