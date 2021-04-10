10 Teen Jobs That Pay Well

Top jobs for teens Teens looking for work last summer may have had trouble finding a job. The July 2020…

Top jobs for teens

Teens looking for work last summer may have had trouble finding a job. The July 2020 unemployment rate for those ages 16 to 24 was twice as high as it had been a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, the situation looks better for 2021.

“The good news is that many seasonal businesses are hiring at the moment,” says Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob, an online marketplace for hourly work. “As businesses staff up in anticipation of consumers returning, teen jobs will be available in rebounding industries – restaurants, hospitality and entertainment.”

Good-paying jobs for teens offer more than minimum wage while also providing flexible scheduling. Keep reading to see 10 jobs for teens that pay well. These are the top jobs based on teen applications submitted through Snagajob, and national wage data comes from the BLS.

Restaurant Team Member

Median hourly wage in 2020: $11.63

Teens can fill many roles at restaurants, including that of servers, hosts, dishwashers and cooks. How much they earn depends on their exact duties, but there is the potential to make a good income, especially if a teen can accept tips. Overall, food and beverage serving and related workers had median wages of $11.63 an hour last year.

Online Survey Taker

Median hourly wage in 2020: Varies

While a survey researcher needs a master’s degree, anyone can fill out surveys online. Although not a traditional job, students seem to gravitate toward the opportunity to make money by sharing their opinions online, and Snagajob says it’s one of the top jobs for teen applicants. While the BLS doesn’t track wage data for this occupation, online survey takers on Glassdoor.com often report earning $9 to $11 an hour for their work.

Warehouse Team Member

Median hourly wage in 2020: $16.95

Warehouses may have some of the best-paying jobs for teens. Shipping, receiving and inventory clerks earn a median wage of $16.95 an hour according to government data, and their jobs involve preparing items for shipping or recording merchandise as it is received. If a teen likes this type of work, a career as a logistician may be a logical next step.

Food Delivery

Median hourly wage in 2020: $11.88

With dine-in service was limited at many restaurants during the past year, many people turned to food deliveries when ordering takeout. Delivering food can be an appealing job for young adults, but it’s one that’s best suited for older teens. The Department of Labor says anyone younger than 17 may not drive as part of their job, and services such as DoorDash and UberEats require their delivery workers to be at least 18 or 19. However, for those who are able to land one of these jobs, it can be a lucrative position.

Package Delivery

Median hourly wage in 2020: $16.51

Delivery truck drivers have another high-paying job that may be available to older teens. While big companies like UPS and FedEx may want to hire full-time workers, smaller courier firms may have part-time positions available. In some urban areas, teens may be able to get delivery jobs that use alternate modes of transportation such a bikes.

Barista

Median hourly wage in 2020: $10.74

Working in a coffee shop can provide teens with an opportunity to earn a paycheck while potentially being at the center of the local social scene. Unlike bartenders, there is no minimum age requirement to be a barista since these workers serve up coffee, tea and other nonalcoholic drinks along with food orders such as sandwiches and pastries. Counter attendants at cafeterias, food concessions and coffee shops had median wages of $10.74 an hour in 2020, according to the BLS.

Sales Rep

Median hourly wage in 2020: $17.23

Sales representatives have dynamic careers, and teens can get a taste of the job as customer service representatives. They may be hired by companies to answer phones, respond to questions and take orders. The BLS found customer service representatives had a median wage of $17.23 in 2020.

Package Sorter

Median hourly wage in 2020: $14.66

Amazon is a major employer of package sorters, according to Snagajob listings. However, other warehouses may also need workers to sort inventory and prepare items for shipping. Some of these jobs may be seasonal, making them ideal for teens during school breaks. Median wages for hand laborers and material movers are $14.66 an hour, according to the BLS.

Retail Sales Associate

Median hourly wage in 2020: $13.13

While jobs for retail salespeople are expected to decrease in coming years, these continue to be good positions for teens. Sales associates may work at big-box retailers, clothing stores and specialty shops, among others. There, teens may stock shelves, ring up orders and answer customer questions. These jobs often have flexible hours and may be available on a seasonal basis as well.

Receptionist

Median hourly wage in 2020: $14.96

Receptionists have one of the best business jobs in the country, according to the U.S. News Best Jobs rankings, and these can also be high-paying jobs for teens. Workers may be hired by businesses, health care clinics or other organizations to answer phones, greet visitors and conduct administrative tasks.

10 jobs for teens that pay well:

— Restaurant team member.

— Online survey taker.

— Warehouse team member.

— Food delivery.

— Package delivery.

— Barista.

— Sales rep.

— Package sorter.

— Retail sales associate.

— Receptionist.

More from U.S. News

10 Best Low-Stress, High-Paying Jobs

25 Highest Paying Jobs Without a Degree

10 Best Part-Time Jobs to Pay the Bills

10 Teen Jobs That Pay Well originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/20/21: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.