10 Safest Countries in the World

The Safest Countries in the World

Safety is one of the top priorities for nations worldwide, be it in better protecting its citizens on the streets, guarding them against wrongdoing or even safeguarding them against online crime.

Safety has taken on special meaning in the age of the global coronavirus pandemic. Only a handful of countries have no reported COVID-19 cases, according to the World Health Organization.

European countries dominate this category in the 2021 Best Countries report. Scandinavian countries, as well as Switzerland, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands perform better in this category, as people around the world associate them with a high level of safety.

Being seen as safe is one of nine equally weighted attributes used to develop the Quality of Life sub-ranking in the 2021 Best Countries report. The survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 17,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 78 countries on 76 different metrics. The survey did not define safety, leaving it open to interpretation among respondents.

The following are the top 10 countries viewed as the safest. The United States fails to make the list, coming in at No. 38, a drop of six positions from 2020.

No. 10: Austria

Safest ranking: 10

Best Countries overall ranking: 21

No. 9: Netherlands

Safest ranking: 9

Best Countries overall ranking: 10

No. 8: Australia

Safest ranking: 8

Best Countries overall ranking: 5

No. 7: Sweden

Safest ranking: 7

Best Countries overall ranking: 9

No. 6: Finland

Safest ranking: 6

Best Countries overall ranking: 18

No. 5: New Zealand

Safest ranking: 5

Best Countries overall ranking: 7

No. 4: Canada

Safest Ranking: 4

Best Countries overall ranking: 1

No. 3: Norway

Safest Ranking: 3

Best Countries overall ranking: 13

No. 2: Denmark

Safest Ranking: 2

Best Countries overall ranking: 12

No. 1: Switzerland

Safest Ranking: 1

Best Countries overall ranking: 4

