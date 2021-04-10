10 Most Politically Stable Countries, Ranked by Perception

Political Stability Around the World The past year has been marked by a global health crisis that threatened even the…

Political Stability Around the World

The past year has been marked by a global health crisis that threatened even the most stable countries, social unrest felt throughout the world and, in many places, growing political divides that sometimes even resulted in violence. But despite numerous challenges, some countries maintained their perceived political stability, while others suffered significant losses. Notable among those nations that experienced drops was the United States, which had the largest fall since last year of any country in its perceived political stability, from No. 17 in 2020 to No. 28 in 2021 in the U.S. News & World Report Best Countries rankings.

The rankings, developed in partnership with BAV Group and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, measure global perceptions of the world’s largest economies, gathering perceptions of 78 nations worldwide.

All of the countries within the top 10 are Western democracies, many are located in Northern Europe, and half of the top-ranked countries are led by women, although women only make up about 11% of heads of states throughout the world.

Here are the most politically stable countries based on perception:

10. Finland

Finland ranks No. 10 for its perceived political stability. The Northern European country is led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin, the world’s youngest sitting prime minister. Finland ranked No. 18 in the overall Best Countries rankings, also ranking highly among perceived care for the environment and climate goals.

9. Germany

Germany, ranking No. 9 for its perceived political stability, has had one of the most successful COVID-19 responses, with Chancellor Angela Merkel garnering one of the highest approval ratings of any leader in 2020. The country is also No. 2 for entrepreneurship and is the No. 3 country in the world overall.

8. New Zealand

New Zealand ranks No. 8 for perceived political stability, along with high rankings for social purpose and attributes tied to the environment and racial equity, with a No. 7 ranking overall. Led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the country has been praised for its response to the coronavirus pandemic, with fewer than 30 deaths related to COVID-19 total.

7. Australia

Australia, ranking No. 7 for its perceived political stability, likewise ranks highly for agility, at No. 2, and does well for adaptability and being family friendly. Led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been in office since 2018, the country ranks No. 7 overall in the Best Countries rankings.

6. Sweden

Sweden ranks No. 6 for its perceived political stability, earning a No. 9 ranking overall in the Best Countries rankings. The country, led by Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, also ranks highly for quality of life and public education.

5. Norway

Norway, ranking No. 5 for its perceived political stability, also ranked highly for climate goals and care for the environment, as well as income equality and safety. The country, with Prime Minister Erna Solberg leading, ranks No. 13 overall in the Best Countries rankings.

4. Denmark

Denmark ranks No. 4 for perceived political stability, ranking No. 12 overall in the Best Countries rankings. The country, led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, likewise ranks highly among social justice, human rights and gender equality metrics.

3. Netherlands

The Netherlands, ranking No. 3 for its perceived political stability, also ranked highly for gender equality and religious freedom. Led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the country ranks No. 10 overall in the Best Countries rankings.

2. Canada

Canada ranks second for its perceived political stability, in addition to earning the No. 1 spot in the overall Best Countries rankings in 2021. The country, headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also ranked first for quality of life, social purpose and its perceived commitment to social justice.

1. Switzerland

Switzerland earns the No. 1 spot for perceived political stability, also ranking No. 4 overall in the Best Countries rankings. The country, famous for its impartiality, is led by President Guy Parmelin, who took office at the beginning of 2021, and also ranks highly for quality of life and safety.

Most Politically Stable Countries, Ranked by Perception

1. Switzerland

2. Canada

3. Netherlands

4. Denmark

5. Norway

6. Sweden

7. Australia

8. New Zealand

9. Germany

10. Finland

Want to Know More?

The 2021 Best Countries rankings, formed in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, are based on a study that surveyed more than 17,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 78 countries on 76 different metrics.

More from U.S. News

10 Most Corrupt Countries, Ranked by Perception

The 25 Best Countries in the World

10 Interesting Facts From the 2021 Best Countries Rankings

10 Most Politically Stable Countries, Ranked by Perception originally appeared on usnews.com