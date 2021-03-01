What Is FightCamp?

Boxing and kickboxing workouts have gained in popularity in recent years as a form of high-intensity training that can help…

“FightCamp is a home exercise program that simulates a boxing session,” explains Chris Kolba, a physical therapist with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. “The program design is similar to Peloton,” he adds.

FightCamp Basics

You’ll need some specialized equipment from the FightCamp company to get started, including:

— Boxing gloves and wraps. This gear is common to most boxing studios and workouts and help protect the hands. The company offers 12- and 16-ounce glove options for adults and 6-ounce kids’ gloves.

— Punch trackers. These small trackers are about the size of a matchbox and slip into pockets sewn into the wrist area of the wraps. They track your punches to give you feedback on your session and allow you to track your progress. They also unlock features in the FightCamp app to track and display punch volume, speed and output in real time.

— A free-standing punching bag. Though you can use your own bag with the lowest tier of the FightCamp membership plans, the company also offers a bag that’s compatible with their equipment. That bag’s dimensions are 5’7″ tall, 18″ top diameter, 24″ base diameter.

— A streaming subscription for access to content. The monthly FightCamp subscription connects you to an instructor who leads you through a boxing workout. “The workouts are anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes long, and they include a warm up and cool down,” Kolba says.

— A heavy workout mat. The company also offers a heavy workout mat that uses the same interlocking tile flooring you’d find in a pro boxing studio. The mat provides shock absorption and is a high friction surface that keeps the bag in place and keeps you safe from slipping.

Pros of FightCamp

Pros of the FightCamp program include:

— A large variety of trainer-led boxing and kickboxing workouts that are fun, high energy and motivating.

— Expert trainers who offer live, in-person coaching and feedback.

— 24/7 access to trainers and classes. About four new workouts are added each week to the FightCamp library

— Real-time data progress tracking.

— Up to five user profiles per subscription, so you can compete with others in your household.

Cost of FightCamp

To access all of this, there’s an initial investment for the equipment and then a monthly subscription fee to maintain access to unlimited classes.

The company offers three tiers of packages currently. Each requires a separate FightCamp membership of $39 per month, which activates the FightCamp Punch Trackers and unlocks features in the FightCamp app.

— FightCamp Connect. This level is designed for boxers who crave “next level training” and includes punch trackers and quick wraps for as low as $37 per month for 12 months or a one-time payment of $439.

— FightCamp Personal. This level is designed for the solo boxer and includes punch trackers, quick wraps, a free-standing bag, a heavy workout mat and premium boxing gloves for as low as $51 per month for 24 months or a one-time payment of $1,219.

— FightCamp Tribe. This level is for “households who are stronger together” and includes punch trackers, quick wraps, a free-standing bag, a heavy workout mat, premium boxing gloves, additional gloves and kids’ gloves for as low as $56 per month for 24 months or a one-time payment of $1,349.

All tiers offer free shipping and a 30-day, money-back guarantee.

FightCamp is only available on iOS devices currently, though the company is working to add an Android version.

Benefits of Boxing and Kickboxing

Drew Stauffacher, director of fitness programming for 9Round Kickboxing Fitness, a kickboxing franchise organization, says boxing and kickboxing are great for “improving fitness and overall well-being, but the efficiency of this workout style is my favorite.”

He says boxing and kickboxing offer:

— Resistance training and body weight movements, both of which can increase strength and muscle mass.

— Aerobic training, which elevates heart rate and allows you to burn fat.

“The combination of these two things allows most people to get the results they want — becoming more toned and leaner.”

Kolba adds that boxing is “fun and a great, whole body, high-intensity workout.”

If you’re new to boxing or kickboxing, Stauffacher says you should be careful to get some guidance from a trainer or other experienced person who can help you learn good technique.

“You can’t just put on a pair of gloves and be efficient with the workout,” he says. “There’s a bit of a learning curve to hone your skills.”

And he notes that even professional athletes should work with a trainer, whether in person at a studio like 9Round or via a connected option like FightCamp. “Being guided by a professional, even if it’s virtually, allows you to receive instruction on proper form as well as modifications to suit your fitness level.”

Kolba agrees. “It’s important to start slowly, learn to perform the techniques properly and gradually progress to avoid injury. Most people tend to do too much too soon and get injured or so sore it slows down their progress.”

Kolba also recommends talking with a “qualified medical professional prior to starting due to the intensity of the workout,” especially if you have any medical issues or concerns.

Still, Stauffacher notes that boxing and kickboxing is a customizable workout that anyone can benefit from. “As your fitness level increases, you’re also getting better with the movements, which allows you to get a more intense workout in the same amount of time. So, you truly can box or kickbox for your entire life because you’re constantly working on your ability to get better.”

Lastly, Kolba recommends patience. “If you’re new to exercise or getting back into it, the results don’t come overnight. Following a sensible nutrition program will also contribute to improved fitness and weight loss. Be patient and embrace the journey.”

