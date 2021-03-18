The Best Podcasts for Financial Advisors

If you’re a financial advisor, these podcasts should be on your subscription list. These financial advisor podcasts cover a range…

If you’re a financial advisor, these podcasts should be on your subscription list.

These financial advisor podcasts cover a range of financial topics, including marketing for financial advisors, financial planning strategies and how advisors can build a more diverse financial industry.

The top 10 podcasts for financial advisors are:

— “Financial Advisor Success”

— “Retirement Answer Man”

— “Innovating Advice”

— “The Advisor Lab”

— “The Meb Faber Show”

— “Standard Deviations”

— “Barron’s Advisor”

— “Invest Like the Best”

— “2050 TrailBlazers”

— “Framework With Jamie Hopkins”

“Financial Advisor Success”

Michael Kitces is “the godfather when it comes to creating content for financial advisors” to help them build their businesses, says financial coach and investing consultant Brad Johnson, who also hosts “The Elite Advisor Podcast.” Kitces knows the financial industry through and through.

You can think of the “Financial Advisor Success” podcast as “the fireside chat audio version of (Kitces’) blog, Kitces.com,” Johnson says. It focuses on distilling both the benefits and challenges of building advisory firms, as told by their founders. Recent episodes include topics such as creating value for next-generation clients, getting paid to market your own expertise and helping families with multigenerational wealth.

Look for new episodes every Tuesday.

“The Meb Faber Show”

Each week, Meb Faber, co-founder and chief investment officer of Cambria Investment Management, discusses investing with top investing professionals on “The Meb Faber Show.”

Thanks to Faber’s knack for “breaking out of the traditional podcast guest circuit,” you’re likely to hear from “fascinating new voices on the show,” says Daniel Crosby, chief behavioral officer at Brinker Capital, who has a Ph.D. in psychology. He also applauds Faber’s skill at “brilliant nonchalance” and ability to excel at “explaining complex ideas in an easy-to-understand way.”

Popular episodes include an interview with investing veteran and author William Bernstein (episode 60), a deep dive into angel investing (episode 69) and a chat with one of history’s most successful short sellers, Tom Barton (episode 125).

New episodes are produced each week.

“Innovating Advice”

Financial planning doesn’t happen only inside the U.S. There’s a whole world of financial advisors running their own successful practices, and “Innovating Advice” host Kate Holmes is here to interview them. “There’s some pretty revolutionary stuff going on outside the U.S.,” says Danika Waddell, a certified financial planner who tunes into the podcast. “I’ve been exposed to all sorts of different structures that really help me think outside the box as I set up my own firm.”

For instance, one guest was a planner from Brazil who frames his practice not as “assets under management” but rather “dreams under management,” Waddell says. “As I’m in the process of establishing my own firm, (‘”Innovating Advice'”) has me thinking much more creatively about what clients are really looking for (and) how to charge for it.”

The show recently returned after a brief hiatus with guest interviews now first being livestreamed, then released as podcast episodes shortly thereafter.

Regular Tuesday podcast episodes resumed in March.

“Retirement Answer Man”

Roger Whitney created the “Retirement Answer Man” podcast to make difficult or boring financial concepts, conversations and strategies approachable. As a certified financial planner with more than 25 years experience, Whitney’s “experience really shines on the show,” Crosby says. “Not only will advisors enjoy this, but it also gives practical tips around retirement questions that will benefit clients.”

Recent episodes have focused on maintaining physical health in retirement and what to do when you’re within five years of retiring.

New episodes go live every Wednesday.

“Standard Deviations”

Crosby’s own podcast, “Standard Deviations,” is another favorite financial advisor podcast.

The podcast “is like the most fabulous dinner party that you will ever receive an invite to,” says Joy Lere, a psychologist and consultant specializing in behavioral finance, who has appeared on the show. His guests “are the people you’d actually want to chat with at a punch bowl.”

These industry experts “fold their own humanity into intellectual conversations,” resulting in “money discussions that are about far more than math,” she says. The “podcast discussions alone model how to listen, connect deeper and ask smart questions, skills that will be part of an advisor’s alpha in the future ahead.”

Lately, episodes publish every Tuesday and Thursday.

“Barron’s Advisor”

The Barron’s Advisor podcast began in 2020 as a platform for top advisors and industry experts to share their knowledge. It’s currently hosted by Jack Otter, Barron’s editor at large, and Steve Sanduski, a certified financial planner and founder of two financial services companies. Otter and Sanduski alternate weeks.

“(Otter) focuses mostly on financial industry people,” Sanduski says. “I interview mostly nonindustry people and then ‘translate’ what my guest does to how it can relate to financial advisors.”

Recently, Otter interviewed CEO Stephan Cassaday about how he runs his firm and his investment philosophy, and Sanduski spoke with Trish Hall, author of “Writing to Persuade,” on the power of stories and key principles of persuasive writing.

New episodes publish every Tuesday.

“The Advisor Lab”

If marketing is the bane of your existence, you need to listen to “The Advisor Lab” by Seven Group, a financial advisor marketing platform. The podcast focuses on marketing for financial advisors and is intended to help advisors find inspiration and fresh insights from thought leaders across various industries. It highlights the stories of those who have used innovative marketing and communications strategies to build successful businesses.

Matthew Ricks, a certified financial planner who focuses on working with the special needs community, likes that the podcast features guests from both inside and outside the financial industry, so you get “different perspectives versus hearing the same voices each episode.”

Recent topics include building a successful sales organization and finding balance between your clients’ financial goals and personal values.

New episodes are published Monday.

“Invest Like the Best”

In “Invest Like the Best,” host Patrick O’Shaughnessy, who is also a chartered financial analyst and CEO of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, interviews the most interesting people he can find, “whose stories will help you better invest your time and your money,” according to his website. Downloaded more than 10 million times, it’s a show not to miss.

“(O’Shaughnessy) is an incredible host who is curious about all things finance, has a platform that allows him to connect with experts in all kinds of eclectic fields and, most importantly, he asks intelligent questions and gives his guests the space to answer them,” Johnson says. Giving his guests space to talk is so important to O’Shaughnessy that he’s even edited himself out of episodes, Johnson says. What more could you ask of a podcast host?

Latest episodes include “The Past, Present and Future of Defense” and “Building the Modern Restaurant.”

Stay tuned for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

“2050 TrailBlazers”

This podcast tackles the issue of diversity — or lack thereof — in the financial industry. Host Rianka R. Dorsainvil, a certified financial planner and founder of Your Greatest Contribution, “engages industry experts and leaders in candid conversations that encourage cultural awareness and ways to make a measurable impact,” says Lazetta Rainey Braxton, a certified financial planner and co-CEO at 2050 Wealth Partners. “(Dorsainvil’s) unique approach offers clear insight into the current state of the financial service industry and solutions for a more welcoming profession.”

With four seasons under its belt, there are plenty of episodes to catch up on. After a year off for maternity leave and the pandemic, Dorsainvil kicked off 2021 with a bonus series celebrating Black women who are making history.

The fifth season kicked off with an episode about how firms can improve their diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts.

Stay tuned for more of season five in the coming weeks.

“Framework With Jamie Hopkins”

As managing director of Carson Coaching, Jamie Hopkins knows the challenges financial advisors face in running their business and how to find people to help overcome them.

“He brings talent to the table from Olympic-level coaching and training, all the way to niche services such as Social Security claiming strategies, all who collectively seem to not just inform but inspire meaningful action,” says Jessica Bost, wealth advisor at Strategic Financial Management. “(Hopkins) and his guests’ real-life experiences seamlessly meld into a conversation aimed at helping advisors refocus and reenergize their purpose, yet are also informative and entertaining for a broader audience interested in expanding their financial knowledge.”

Recent episodes include an interview with fellow podcaster Michael Kitces on leveraging your strengths and seizing opportunities. The series is now running a “Behavioral Finance Week,” which started with Brad Klontz, financial psychologist, author and managing principal of Your Mental Wealth Advisors, talking about money beliefs and how to use psychology to coach clients.

Stay tuned for more episodes every Monday.

